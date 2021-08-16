Utah Housing Crunch: Is it worth the risk to waive a home inspection?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Many homebuyers in Utah are taking big risks to get the house of their dreams. In this competitive market, it is becoming more common for people to waive home inspections before moving in just to beat out other offers.

John Armstrong, a certified professional inspector for Honest Home Inspectors, joined Good Morning Utah to discuss if it is worth the risk to waive a home inspection.

For more information about Honest Home Inspector, click here.

Get the latest on Utah’s Housing Crunch every Monday morning on Good Morning Utah, live at 6 a.m.