Utah Housing Crunch: How to finance and find an affordable place to rent

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 ) – Utah’s housing market is selling fast. From homes to apartments, it’s getting harder to find an affordable place to live.

On this morning’s Housing Crunch segment, Case Management and Housing Director Sahil Oberoi from Utah Community Action joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how renters can find and afford places to live here in Utah.

Director Oberoi says the lack of inventory is a real problem in Utah now; there just aren’t enough options for renters looking and that competition is raising cost. He says because of the pandemic though, there are millions of dollars currently available to Utahns who need rental assistance. For help, he recommended people use the Utah Community Action website and the State’s resources for rental relief.

Catch the latest on Utah’s Housing Crunch Monday mornings on Good Morning Utah at 6 a.m.