Utah Housing Crunch: How renters can get help after the Eviction Moratorium

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Pandemic protections for renters have come to an end as the federal Eviction Moratorium expired this weekend.

Some people fear that they may lose their homes if they can not find work.

So what do you do if you are in need of help? Daneen Adams, the executive director of Open Doors, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how her organization helps people in Davis County.

Aro Han, a lawyer with People’s Legal Aid, also joined the show to talk about how people can get legal aid during the eviction process.

