Utah Housing Crunch: How renters can get help after the Eviction Moratorium

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Pandemic protections for renters have come to an end as the federal Eviction Moratorium expired this weekend.

Some people fear that they may lose their homes if they can not find work.

So what do you do if you are in need of help? Daneen Adams, the executive director of Open Doors, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how her organization helps people in Davis County.

Aro Han, a lawyer with People’s Legal Aid, also joined the show to talk about how people can get legal aid during the eviction process.

For more information about Open Doors, click here. For information on People’s Legal Aid, click here.

Stay up to date with Utah’s Housing Crunch every Monday morning on Good Morning Utah, live at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files