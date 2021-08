SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Home builders in Utah are feeling the strain of a growing demand for new houses.

The pandemic created new problems for builders, including a nationwide material shortage.

Ross Ford, the executive director of Utah Home Builders Association, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how builders are keeping up with those challenges.

