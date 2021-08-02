Utah Housing Crunch: High prices forcing buyers to skip the home-buying basics

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As home prices rise across the state of Utah, people are finding creative ways to buy homes.

The median home price in Utah was $450,000 in June of 2021. That is a 30 percent increase from last year when the median home price was just $345,000.

Realtor Allison Timothy with Homie joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how buyers are standing out in such steep competition, plus the ways they’re securing a home.

Watch Utah’s Housing Crunch every Monday morning on Good Morning Utah, live at 6 a.m.