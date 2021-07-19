Utah Housing Crunch: Builders feeling the impact of material shortages

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With houses flying off the shelves in Utah, builders are struggling to keep up with a growing demand.

Austri Ekker, the marketing manager for Sage Homes, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how a material shortage is impacting their business. At Sage homes, buyers are waiting 10-12 months for their dream home.

Ekker recommended buyers get pre-approved for their loan before beginning the building process and said buyers should expect to put down both an earnest fee, and a building deposit.

