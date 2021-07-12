Utah Housing Crunch: Are Utah’s low mortgage rates a sign that you should buy?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 ) – Mortgage rates are low and houses are flying off the market. So, is it the right time to buy your dream home in the Beehive State?

Before you can buy a home, the first step is to plan on how to finance it.

Jeremy Holmgren, the Utah Manager for Zion’s Bank Mortgage, joined Good Morning Utah to explain the best ways to finance a new home, and what buyers should know.

For more information about Zion’s Bank, click here.

Make sure to watch Good Morning Utah Monday mornings at 6 a.m. for the latest on the Utah Housing Crunch.