Utah Housing Crunch: A tiny home competition plans to address Salt Lake City’s housing shortage

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City is finding a big way to curb its housing shortage, and that includes tiny homes.

The city is hosting a tiny homes design competition to help Utah’s underserved community.

Blake Thomas, the director of community and neighborhoods for The City of Salt Lake, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the competition and how it can help the city.

You can submit your design ideas online by clicking here. Applicants have to register by Sept. 10, and submissions are due Oct 29.

