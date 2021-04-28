Utah County Health Department talks new CDC guidelines on outdoor mask-wearing

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their recommendations on mask-wearing for full-vaccinated Americans going outdoors.

Aislynn Tolman-Hill with the Utah County Health Department spoke with Good Morning Utah about how these new changes could impact Utahns.

For more information about the Utah County Health Department, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.