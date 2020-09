SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The state of Utah is getting some major art recognition.

An international publication touts Utah as an up-and-coming player in the world of art.

A recent issue of New Art Examiner Magazine entitled “Utah Plays Ball With New York” exclusively featured Utah art.

Local artic critic Scotti Hill joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the publication.

For more information, click here.