Two steps to protect your home from a fire

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – October is Home Fire Safety Month and the Utah Red Cross wants you to know how to protect your home from a fire.

Rich Woodruff from the Utah Red Cross gave tips on how to protect your home from a fire.

Rich says house fires can happen quickly, devastate lives and property, but home fires can be prevented.

The Red Cross recommends two easy steps to help protect your home:

First, make sure you have working smoke alarms and then create a fire escape plan.

Research shows that smoke alarms and a good evacuation plan cut the risk of dying by 50%.

