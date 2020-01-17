Two new movies hit theaters

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Two new movies are now out in theaters: Doolittle and Bad Boys for Life.

Film critic Tony Toscano came on Good Morning Utah to give his reviews of these two movies.

Here they are:

Doolittle:

The film revolves a disillusioned and depressed Dr. Doolittle who must venture off to a mysterious island to find a cure for the ailing Queen Victoria.

Although the film is peppered with good actors, “Doolittle” sinks quickly into a deep and ever-widening mess for which there is no escape.

Young children will most likely like the talking animals, but anyone over the age of 9 may begin to see the lackluster special effects used to make the animals speak.

The film was so terribly received by it’s focus groups that most of it was re-shot in 2019, adding to the confusion and problems with the script. Because of the re-shoots, Robert Downey Jr. and most of the main cast including Michael Sheen, as the villain, seem to be acting in separate films as they lumber from one scene to the next.

All in all “Doolittle” is a tragic failure and the first causality of 2020. It gets a D and is rated PG.

Bad Boys for Life:

The boys are back for one last ride as they go up against a murderous widow bent on revenge.

“Bad Boys for Life’ with it’s stunts, explosions and dialogue tries to recapture the action and fun of the past, but falls short of its mark with an imbalance of over-the-top violence, darkly crude humor and characters that have overstayed their welcome.

The film gives the audience the feeling that the story is struggling to be young and vibrant, but after 17 years, the concept has played itself out and has lost its energy and exuberance leaving us with memories of better times.

“Bad Boys for Life” gets a D and is rated R.

