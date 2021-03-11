Two new art exhibitions arrive at Finch Lane Gallery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – You can support local artists here in Utah by visiting art galleries across the valley.

There are two new art exhibitions being featured at the Finch Lane Gallery this month.

The first is called (un)Holy Relics by artist Chauncey Secrist and the second is In Place: a Study of Loneliness in Utah’s Landscapes by artist Nate Francis.

You can check out both exhibits in-person or online.

For more information on how to view the exhibits, click here.

