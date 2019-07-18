Twilight Concert Series returns to Salt Lake City this weekend

The Twilight Concert Series returns to Salt Lake City on July 20th. The organizers for the event joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the event before it begins.

Included below some of what was discussed:

Tell us a bit about the series this year and what’s new.

Yes, this is our 32nd year of the series and this year we are really excited about our lineup and vision for the series this year, we’re working with a new partner this year, S&S Presents

Last year we moved back to the Gallivan Center

We love being in the heart of downtown, as it gives us access to mass transit, more parking options, and more bar and dining experiences.

We’re doing this a little bit differently this year, we’re kicking off on a Saturday, July 20th and ending on a Friday, August 30th, so plan for that. The rest of the shows will remain on Thursday evenings.

Tell us a little bit about the lineup?

This year’s lineup really prioritized diversity in representation

We have some great support bands that have ties to Utah that have gone on to be nationally visible like the Aces and Sego

The Arts Council also is also focused on artist professional development, so each of these shows has a fantastic local opening band giving them the opportunity to share the bill with a national headliner and foster more visibility from the local community.

Our headliners this year are Hippie Sabotage, Blind Pilot, Young the Giant, Vince Staples, Courtney Barnett, and Santigold. Speak to individual bands highlights: international, diverse genres such as Indie, folk, hip hop, and electronic dance music, etc.

You mentioned concerts start at 6:15. Do you recommend getting there early?

Yes, we recommend arriving AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE to avoid long lines – even better, buy your ticket in advance to help keep entry time down and save money.

The gates open at 6:00 p.m. and music starts right after.

How about parking and public transit?

There are a lot of options this year — Gallivan is along a Trax stop

There will be a Lyft pickup and drop-off as well (tbd) as a large bike entrance with a full bike valet from the Bike Collective. Or take a scooter.

Greenbike is a sponsor this year, so that’s a great way to get there too.

When people go, is it just the concert or are there other things that people take part of?

There will be food trucks, an art installation, craft brewers, and lawn games. We’re really hoping to highlight the best of what’s local and Salt Lake’s great community vibes that we’re known for.

There will be a full bar area and beer for sale for those 21 and over and a VIP area.

Plus there is an amazing selection of sit-down eateries and bars on Gallivan Avenue and the surrounding area for before or after.

Is it too late to get tickets or is it still available?

Tickets are still available but some shows are selling quickly!

All shows will be $10 in advance. $50 for season tickets-and prices will go up to $15 on the day of the show at the venue box office.

Go to 24TIX.COM and Graywhale locations! Get all of the details at twilightconcerts.com

