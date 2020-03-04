Turn and test as daylight saving time begins

Good Morning Utah
As you get ready to change the clocks one hour ahead for daylight saving time, it’s also a good time to check your smoke alarms. The Utah Red Cross is inviting everyone to turn and test.

Rich Woodruff joined Good Morning Utah to give more tips and talk about the free smoke alarm programs run by the organization.

To learn more visit the Utah Red Cross website.

