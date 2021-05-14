Travel Talk: UDOT will revamp some major roads this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s Department of Transportation is revamping roads across the state this summer.

Right now, crews are extending the express lanes in Davis and Weber counties from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road.

Starting next week, UDOT will start construction on I-80 from 1300 East to 2300 East and I-215 from 3300 South to 4500 South.

John Gleason, a spokesperson for UDOT, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the construction projects and when they expect to complete them.

For more information on all of UDOT’s current projects, click here.