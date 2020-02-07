Travel Talk: Mountain View Corridor Updates

TRAVEL TALK (ABC4 News) – Mountain View Corridor is by far Utah’s biggest and most expensive project in the works right now. The goal is a four-lane, split highway going all the way from Utah County to S.R. 201 in Salt Lake City to keep up with an exploding population on the west side.

At the moment UDOT is working on extending Mountain View from 4100 S to S.R. 201 and adding 13 walking bridges over the freeway; it’s slated to be done in 2021.

What you need to know this week:

Overnight closures on 5600 W in West Valley through mid-February

Pedestrian detour at 5600 W and 3500 S

S.R. 201 will be down to one lane in each direction from 5600 W to 7200 W

Email us at news@abc4.com if you have questions about construction on your drive.

What others are clicking on: