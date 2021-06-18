Travel Talk: Construction hot spots to be aware of this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Summer is here which means construction is ramping up across Utah.

Starting Friday night, crews will do pavement repairs on I-15 and I-215 in Salt Lake County.

For several days next week in Tooele, crews will close parts of I-80 for bridge construction.

Zach Whitney from Utah’s Department of Transportation joined Good Morning Utah to explain the construction plans.

For more information, click here.