Travel Talk: Big changes coming to Bangerter Highway and Mountain View Corridor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s Department of Transportation is working to improve the state’s roadways.

Right now they are working on add three new interchanges to Bangerter Highway at 6200 South, 10400 South and 12600 South.

Crews are also expanding Mountain View Corridor from 4100 South to S.R. 201.

