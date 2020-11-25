TRAVEL TALK: Areas to avoid during the Thanksgiving holiday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Millions are expected to hit the roads and skies around the country and in Utah.
So what areas should you avoid in case of congestion both on Thanksgiving and Black Friday?
Lisa Miller from the Utah Department of Transportation joined Good Morning Utah to talk about that and what UDOT is working on right now.
For more information, click here.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.