Tips to help you de-stress from the COVID-19 pandemic

Utah (ABC4 News) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues many are stressed out, but the good news is fixing it may be a simple diet change away. Terri Mehlhoff, a nurse practitioner and clinic manager at Salt Lake Community College, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about five simple ways you can relieve stress in your life.
Related: How to maintain your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic
Those five steps include:
- Prioritizing sleep
- Eating real food
- Nutrient rich vegetables and fruits
- Avoid junk food
- Supporting your gut
- Eat probiotic rich foods.
- Exercising
- Helps improve brain function
- Try to exercise 30 minutes a day outside
- Find ways that help you manage stress
- Do a mindful activity
- Build a social support structure
- Do something you find fun
- Volunteer in your community
To learn more about this and other programs, visit Salt Lake Community College’s website.