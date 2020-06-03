Tips to help you de-stress from the COVID-19 pandemic

Live Now
Utah (ABC4 News) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues many are stressed out, but the good news is fixing it may be a simple diet change away. Terri Mehlhoff, a nurse practitioner and clinic manager at Salt Lake Community College, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about five simple ways you can relieve stress in your life.

Those five steps include:

  1. Prioritizing sleep
  2. Eating real food
    • Nutrient rich vegetables and fruits
    • Avoid junk food
  3. Supporting your gut
    • Eat probiotic rich foods.
  4. Exercising
    • Helps improve brain function
    • Try to exercise 30 minutes a day outside
  5. Find ways that help you manage stress
    • Do a mindful activity
    • Build a social support structure
    • Do something you find fun
    • Volunteer in your community

To learn more about this and other programs, visit Salt Lake Community College’s website.

