Tips to help you de-stress from the COVID-19 pandemic

Utah (ABC4 News) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues many are stressed out, but the good news is fixing it may be a simple diet change away. Terri Mehlhoff, a nurse practitioner and clinic manager at Salt Lake Community College, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about five simple ways you can relieve stress in your life.

Related: How to maintain your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Those five steps include:

Prioritizing sleep Eating real food Nutrient rich vegetables and fruits

Avoid junk food Supporting your gut Eat probiotic rich foods. Exercising Helps improve brain function

Try to exercise 30 minutes a day outside Find ways that help you manage stress Do a mindful activity

Build a social support structure

Do something you find fun

Volunteer in your community

To learn more about this and other programs, visit Salt Lake Community College’s website.