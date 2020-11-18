Tips to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday during the pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Thanksgiving holiday in 2020 will be unlike any in recent memory due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

But if you plan to have Thanksgiving, you still want to make sure you’re being safe while enjoying the holday.

Rich Woodruff from the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah and gave us some tips on how you can do just that.

Avoid attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside our households. Instead, have a small dinner with family and perhaps a virtual dinner with friends and family who live outside the home. Still, want to share favorite dishes with others? Prepare family recipes for nearby loved ones and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and deliver them without direct contact with others. Love to shop over the holiday? Avoid crowded stores and revert to online shopping.

MORE TIPS:

Keep an eye on what you fry! Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove. Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Also, keep children and pets at least three feet away. Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking. When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner. Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled. Turn pot handles to the back of the stove, so no one bumps them or pulls them over. Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens, and small appliances are turned off.

