Tips for Utah businesses getting ready for relaxed restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – States across the country are getting ready to relax COVID-19 restrictions, including Utah.

Utah plans to end its statewide mask mandate on April 10, and that’s leaving businesses wondering how they can prepare for a sense of normalcy.

Roberta Reichgelt from the Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development joined Good Morning Utah to discuss tips for businesses.

