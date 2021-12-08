Tips for decking your halls safely this Christmas season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Christmas is a little over two weeks away, which means many people are getting in the holiday spirit and decorating their homes.

But one decoration specifically is a cause for concern — candles.

December is the peak month for home candle fires, so if you’re decorating your home with them, there are a few things you should know to celebrate safely.

Joining Good Morning Utah to share safety tips is Sheri Van Bibber with The American Red Cross.

To check out more holiday safety tips and information click here.