Tips for avoiding Utah wildlife on the road

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Now that daylight saving time is over, it’s now darker earlier at night, which means drivers have a greater chance of running into wildlife on the road.

According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the peak time to hit a deer in Utah is around November, which is why there are here to give some tips to avoid hitting wildlife on the roads.

Joining Good Morning Utah with those tips to avoid wildlife on the road is Faith Jolley with Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources.

For more information click here.