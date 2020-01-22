Tips for a healthy Big Game watch party

The Super Bowl is coming up and you might be planning a watch party for the game. However flu season is still in full swing.

Rich Woodruff, from the Utah Red Cross, joined Good Morning Utah to give the following tips to keep your party healthy. If you are sick or someone in your household is ill, bench yourself and stay home. And if you’re planning to host a party and get sick with the flu, cancel the party.

Avoid a penalty flag for unnecessary germ spreading by covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or cough and sneeze into your upper sleeve. Don’t use your hands. Throw the tissues away and clean your hands after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. Avoid touching your nose, mouth and eyes.

Call frequent time outs for handwashing. Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

Before the guests huddle up at the party, hosts should make sure there is plenty of soap and disposal hand towels or paper towels in the bathroom.

Pro players don’t share water bottles, so don’t let anyone else drink out of your glass, cup, can or bottle. Write names on the cups or mark them in some way to keep them separate and defend against mix ups.

Avoid a party foul. If the host has a super bowl of chips or nuts, use a spoon or tongs instead of plunging your hand into the bowl. Your teammates will award you extra points.

If your team scores a touchdown or makes a big play, avoid the kisses or high fives with friends. Try an elbow bump or your own individual touchdown dance.

To learn more you can visit the Utah Red Cross website.