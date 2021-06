SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – You can experience the many cultures of Salt Lake City this weekend at the Living Traditions Festival.

Friday and Saturday are the last days of this year’s festival, and there will be performances, food and so much more.

Kellie Call, the performing arts program manager for the Salt Lake City Arts Council, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about what people can expect at the festival’s last days.

For more information, click here.