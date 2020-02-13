Live Now
This Valentine’s Day choose to love your locals

This year for Valentine’s Day the average American is expected to spend $196 on their significant others. This year the Salt Lake Department of Economic Development and Local First Utah are encouraging everyone to spend that money locally and Love Your Locals.

To learn more about local places to spend the holiday, visit Local First Utah’s Valentine’s guide.

