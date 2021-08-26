SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The upcoming elections will have a new way of voting.

For the first time, 23 cities across the state will use what’s called “ranked choice” voting. This way of voting allows voters to vote for multiple candidates and rank them according to their preference.

Salt Lake City is now one of the cities that will participate in this form of voting this fall.

Lauren Shafer, the Deputy City Reporter from Salt Lake City Recorder’s Office, join Good Morning Utah to talk more about rank choice voting.

