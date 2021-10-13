The touching story of two Red Cross recipients

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This morning the American Red Cross is dealing with an urgent blood shortage, and they desperately need blood donors.

Right now the Red Cross is in the middle of the 3rd week of emergency blood and platelet shortage.

The number of donors is so low the blood supply has dropped to the lowest post-summer level in 6 years.

Here to share more on Good Morning Utah about the difference those donations can make is blood recipients Ricky and Alexis Stafford, along with the Utah Red Cross Medical Director Dr. Walter Kelly.

