The ‘Stock Market Game’ teaches Utah high schoolers how to invest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The stock market is possibly the most intimidating financial institution, but Utah’s high schoolers have a leg up with a new program, “The Stock Market Game.”

The Stock Market Game is a 10-week simulation of wall street where students have the opportunity to invest a fake hundred thousand dollars and see what they can do to grow their portfolio.

While they invest, students get regular instructions on the stock market and what each element means.

Utah’s Stock Market Game is run through our state treasurers department and Marlo Oak joined Good Morning Utah to talk about it more.

