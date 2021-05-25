The Salt Lake County Library holding annual summer reading challenge

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s almost the unofficial start of summer, but the Salt Lake County Library wants you to participate in their Summer Reading Challenge ahead of time.

Kids and adults of all ages can participate in the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Challenge to win free prizes.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

Jeff Buydos, the Public Relations Coordinator with The County Library, joined Good Morning Utah to talk more about the program.

For more information about the challenge, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah