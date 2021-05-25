The Salt Lake County Library holding annual summer reading challenge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s almost the unofficial start of summer, but the Salt Lake County Library wants you to participate in their Summer Reading Challenge ahead of time.

Kids and adults of all ages can participate in the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Challenge to win free prizes.

Jeff Buydos, the Public Relations Coordinator with The County Library, joined Good Morning Utah to talk more about the program.

For more information about the challenge, click here.