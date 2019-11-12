The Peanut Butter Falcon is a must-see film

(ABC4 News) – The single new movie out for purchase today is The Peanut Butter Falcon and film critic Tony Toscano says it is a must-see. His review is included below. Tony also shared his recent interview with actress Laura Dern on Good Morning Utah.

The Peanut Butter Falcon

A man who has Downs Syndrome runs away from his nursing home to become a professional wrestler. On his journey, he meets a small-time crook who becomes his unlikely coach.

The film offers up a wonderfully heartfelt story mixed with equal parts laughter and human connection. Brilliantly written and filmed, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” is an exceptional film and should not be missed.

It gets an A and is rated PG-13.

