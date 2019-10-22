‘The Lion King’ remake fails to recapture the magic of the original

Disney continues to recreate the past as they redo their classic films in live-action format but as critic Tony Toscano said on Good Morning Utah ‘The Lion King’ fails to recapture the magic of the original.

Included are Tony’s full reviews of the movies now out for purchase.

The Fighting Preacher

Based on the true story of Willard Bean who, in the early 1900’s, gives up his career as a prizefighter to become a preacher.

Every so often a small budget film breaks through and really goes way above its pay grade, and provides an experience you’d expect from a larger budget film.

“The Fighting Preacher” is one of those movies. It offers up the right amount of action, character development and humor to keep an audience watching and even laughing.

Both David McConnell and Cassidy Hubert deliver spot-on performances as the young married couple who travel from Utah to New York and endure hatred and distrust when they arrive to settle in their new home.

“The Fighting Preacher” is a wonderful surprise and deserves to be seen as a human adventure, not just another faith-based movie.

It gets an A and is rated PG.

The Lion King

Disney revisits it’s 1994 Oscar-winning animated feature with an upgraded animated retelling of “The Lion King” story.

What the 2019 version of “The Lion King” will leave audiences with is that it’s an amazing technical achievement in animation and will be hailed as such. But once the eye gets used to the updated computer graphics, there is something missing.

Warmth and heart.

In retelling the story the producers forgot about the subtle nuances the human animators added to the soul of the film. The raising of an eyebrow, the smirk on Scar’s face, the powerful presence of Mufasa all are missing and replaced with a cold and detached computer version, using this new “photo-scope” process.

And certainly the process is real-looking but in giving this particular animated film a photo-real look, the producers have also taken something away.

It is that intangible quality that put the original “Lion King” into a brand new level of animation, voice work and soundtrack. This version, although a wonder technically, left me a bit cold and hungry for the original.

Balancing all the pluses and minuses, “The Lion King 2019” gets a C and is rated PG.

“Motherless Brooklyn” Giveway

“Motherless Brookly” already being buzzed about for Oscar consideration and you can have a chance to see it first! The film stars Edward Norton and Bruce Willis.

Visit talkingpictures.tv to enter for a chance to win. Screening is Monday October 28th at the Jordan Commons at 7PM. The film is rated R.

What others are clicking on: