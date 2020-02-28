‘The Invisible Man’ hits theaters

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Film critic Tony Toscano came on Good Morning Utah to talk about ‘The Invisible Man’ and what you can expect if you go see it in theaters.

He also gave a review on the Netflix film ‘Locke & Key’.

Check out his reviews:

The Invisible Man:

A young woman’s abusive boyfriend commits suicide but she suspects he’s still alive.

Based on H.G. Well’s classic novel, “The Invisible Man” is about the 20th version of the story put to film or television.

In this updated version, Elisabeth Moss plays a woman who is at the end of her rope as she is not being believed by anyone about what’s happening in her life. The use of invisibility is a metaphor, in this story, for gaslighting, control and victimizing.

But the film isn’t just a ‘message movie’ as it really contains some of the best thrills and anxiety-producing moments in recent years. Director Leigh Whannell is an obvious student of Hitchcock and, like Hitchcock, takes her time developing every subtle movement in the film as the action and pace slowly come to a boil.

In the middle of the story is Elisabeth Moss, as Cecilia, who is told everything she is witnessing is not true. As she descends into the madness of the story, her character becomes undaunted in the struggle to survive.

“The Invisible Man” is not about the science of how to become invisible. The focus of the film is on the horror and the monster absolute power creates.

If you or someone you know, who may have been touched by domestic violence, you might want to think twice about seeing this film as it is brutal in depicting its violence.

The film gets a solid B and is rated R.

Locke & Key:

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death.

“Locke & Key” has become the most-watched series on Netflix and rightly so. It is a well-written and produced series you’ll probably want to binge. The series is based on the graphic novel by Joe Hill, Stephen King’s son, and the first 10 episodes are available on Netflix right now with another season most likely coming.

Check it out. It gets a B and is rated TV-14.

For more information about Talking Pictures, click here.

What others are clicking on: