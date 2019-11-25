The importance of consistent school attendance

The holidays may seem like a good time to pull the kids out of class for a vacation, but school officials say it can hurt their productivity at school. Charisse Hilton from Canyons School District joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the importance of keeping kids attendance as consistent as possible.
To learn more you can visit Canyons School District’s website.
What others are reading:
- Here’s how much snow to expect from this storm
- 104-year-old writer collects 104 kids’ books to donate to school library for her birthday
- Esper says Trump ordered him to allow SEAL to keep status
- Man driving with 4x legal alcohol limit arrested after crashing, driving around on flat tire
- Tips for college planning ahead of the biggest college enrollment day