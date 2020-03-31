The end of the Skywalker Saga comes home on video

Utah (ABC4 News) – New movies are one of the best ways to forget for a minute about the current problems in the world. This week the end of the Skywalker Star Wars saga comes home on DVD and Blu-ray. Film critic Tony Toscano game his review of the film and others out to own today on Good Morning Utah.
What others are clicking on:
- WATCH: Governor Herbert to hold daily press conference on Utah’s fight against coronavirus
- You could get paid to watch your favorite Disney Film
- St. Mark’s Hospital accredited colorectal cancer program offers 24/7 care to patients
- Harmons to begin temperature checks for employees
- NYC reports 1st coronavirus death of a person under 18