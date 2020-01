SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The County Library is hosting an event especially for teen-aged Harry Potter Fans.

Jeffrey Buydos joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the Teen Yule Ball.

The ball is being held at The County Library’s Viridian Event Center on January 17 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event is free but you will need to get a ticket.

You can visit this website to learn more.

