The County Library to host online meetups

Good Morning Utah
The County Library is still planning ways to reopen but until then they are helping people get together online using video games, table top games and, of course, books. Jeffrey Buydos, public relation coordinator for The County Library, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about their various events.

To learn more about their online meetups, visit The County Library’s website.

