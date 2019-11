Many kids have dreamt about going to Hogwarts and being a witch or wizard but even adults dream of magic.

The County Library is giving adults a chance to live their wizarding dream during an Adult Wizarding Soirée.

Jeff Buydos, public relations coordinator for the County Library joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the upcoming event.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 16th. To find out more and reserve tickets visit the County Library’s website.

What others are clicking on: