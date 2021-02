SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The County Library recently opened its new Kearns branch.

Jeff Buydos with The County Library joined Good Morning Utah to give an inside look at the new location plus all its features including podcast rooms, a kitchen, and a bike repair station.

If you want to learn more about the new location, click here.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.