The County Library begins phased reopening with curbside book holds

Utah (ABC4 News) – After weeks of being closed, The County Library is beginning a phased reopening of their many locations, and avid readers can start taking home books with curbside holds. Jeff Buydos, the public relations coordinator for The County Library, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the process and other safety precautions the library is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To learn more or put a book on hold for pickup, visit The County Library’s website.

