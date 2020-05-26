The County Library begins phased reopening with curbside book holds

Utah (ABC4 News) – After weeks of being closed, The County Library is beginning a phased reopening of their many locations, and avid readers can start taking home books with curbside holds. Jeff Buydos, the public relations coordinator for The County Library, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the process and other safety precautions the library is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
To learn more or put a book on hold for pickup, visit The County Library’s website.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- Police asking for public’s help in identifying second suspect involved in Magna shooting
- What will you spend your money on post lock down?
- University of Utah to host in-person classes fall of 2020
- Utah woman collecting donations for Navajo Nation
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak