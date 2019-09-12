The count down is on, one-year to new airport

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The countdown is on! In just over a year the new Salt Lake City International Airport is scheduled to open.

Nancy Volmer, Director of Communications and Marketing for the airport, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the many big changes that are coming.

To see more of the planned changes visit the airport’s remodel website.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories