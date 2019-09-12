SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The countdown is on! In just over a year the new Salt Lake City International Airport is scheduled to open.
Nancy Volmer, Director of Communications and Marketing for the airport, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the many big changes that are coming.
To see more of the planned changes visit the airport’s remodel website.
What others are clicking on:
- BYU researchers help firefighters predict fire patterns
- The count down is on, one-year to new airport
- Esports and Gaming: Preventing overuse injury
- Fugitive couple who escaped police custody arrested in Arizona after weeks on the run
- Rep. Paul Ray puts vape shops and Utah’s health departments on notice