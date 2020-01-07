The award winning ‘Joker’ comes home on DVD and Blu-ray

An award winning movie is out now for fans to buy.

Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his review of the new movies out this week to purchase.

The Lighthouse

Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote island off the coast of New England in the 1890’s.

Although both Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson give terrific performances, “The Lighthouse” ends up being a predictable and confusing mess. The film dabbles in the supernatural, but not enough to make this a true horror film.

What the audience is left with is a nearly 2 hour actor’s scene study shot in black and white.

In the end “The Lighthouse” is only a misfire masquerading as a thriller.

It gets a D and is rated R.

Joker

In the film a man slowly and methodically descends into psychopathic and sociopathic madness as he is discarded and displaced by society.

Joaquin Phoenix is phenomenal in the role of Arthur Fleck, who is unwinding before our eyes. Phoenix delivers a complicated character who painfully submits to his brutal surroundings and the treatment he receives at the hands of his tormentors, all the while building up to a crescendo of violence.

But “Joker” is also problematic in its pacing and developing the universe in which this villain is forged. And its an uncomfortable problem because it desperately tries to mirror our reality and point fingers at modern society’s flaws.

Yes, the film is violent. But we have had many violent films in the past. “Joker” is not any more or less violent than John Wick, Inglorious Bastards, Rambo, Natural Born Killers and Kill Bill to name a few. What “Joker” does offer… is along with the violence, there is a serving of fear that it could happen and is happening here.

“Joker,” is a just a character study. It is not a superhero film. It is an intense cautionary tale which grabs on and doesn’t loosen its grip.

Because of Joaquin Phoenix’s brilliant performance, Phoenix received the Golden Globe for best actor and will certainly get an Oscar nod.

“Joker” gets a B and is rated R.

