SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah is experiencing a wide range of disasters this summer. From wildfires, to flash floods, and apartment fires, the Utah Red Cross is helping families get back on their feet after a disaster.

Morgan Bégin, the disaster program manager for the Red Cross of Salt Lake City, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how people can become volunteers to help people struggling through disasters.

For more information on how to volunteer, click here.