Terminator: Dark Fate leaves fans of the series disappointed

“I’ll be back.” The iconic line applying to the Terminator franchise for the 6th time but as film critic Tony Toscano says it may leave fans disappointed. He joined Good Morning Utah to review Terminator: Dark Fate and two other movies opening in theaters this weekend.

Included below are Tony’s full reviews.

Harriet

The life and times of Harriet Tubman is explored as she flees from slavery and dedicates her life to helping escaped slaves find freedom.

“Harriet,” although well-intentioned, is a bit of a rewrite of historical events. But in doing so the film loses credibility in its attempt to tell the story of Harriet Tubman. A story that really didn’t need any punching up or dramatic rewrite, Tubman is a true American hero, whose journey from slave to freedom fighter should stand on its own.

Cynthia Erivo is an incredible actress who diligently delivers an honest and emotional performance is sabotaged by the script, which by the end of the film, plays out as an historical soap opera.

In the end, we are left with an empty and unfulfilling experience about one of the most celebrated figures in American history.

Harriet gets a C and is rated PG-13

Motherless Brooklyn

When his friend and mentor is murdered, it’s up to a detective afflicted with Tourette’s Syndrome to solve the case.

“Motherless Brooklyn” is a throwback to the film noir movies of the 40’s and 50’s. The film, under the direction of Edward Norton (who also stars), is an engaging, smart and satisfying detective story.

But, that being said, the film also feels lifeless and worn, giving the viewer an uneasy familiarity about the story and characters.

“Motherless Brooklyn” gets a C and is rated R.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Sarah Connor comes out of retirement to fight more terminators while trying to protect a young woman marked for death.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” is a disappointing and poorly executed revamp of a film franchise that has overstayed its welcome. The film is so sloppily misdirected that the tagline should have been, “Wait … What?”

With its confusing plot, characters that go nowhere, bad pacing and phone-it-in acting, there’s only 2 words that can describe this cinematic fiasco… “cash grab.

Everyone connected with this film should be ashamed of themselves.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” gets an F and is rated R.

