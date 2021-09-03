Teenagers are now able to join the Community Anti-Drug Coalition of America Forum

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There’s a new leadership opportunity for you high-reaching teens with the Salt Lake County Health Department… and it comes with a trip to Washington D.C.

The Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America 2022 National Leadership forum is coming up soon.

Teens will be selected to go to the four-day forum in Washington D.C. to advocate for and learn how to build a healthy drug-free community.

County Health Educator Annie Omer joins Good Morning Utah explaining how teens can get involved.

