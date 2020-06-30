Tech Tuesday: Scanning your photos and documents

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Smartphones have made it easier than ever to have digital photos with you everywhere. It was just ten years ago many were still using film to take their pictures at family functions.

This week’s Tech Tuesday focuses on a way to digitize those old photos and other documents you might have.

Christopher Krause showed Good Morning Utah one product that help streamline the process. He says he recommends the ScanSnap ix1500 scanner and even provided a code to save some money if you buy one on Newegg.com. Enter the code SCANPM1 at checkout to get $50 off and 1 year of Adobe Acrobat DC Pro.

