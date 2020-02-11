With Valentine’s Day coming up some are taking to dating apps to find someone to spend the holiday with. However, there are important things to keep in mind when it comes to dating safety.
Local tech expert Christopher Krause joined Good Morning Utah to give tips to help people be safe as they look for a significant other.
For more local tech tips visit Christopher’s website.
Latest stories:
- Tech Tuesday: Online dating safety tips
- High-speed chase ends with arrest
- Child pornography offender deemed ‘danger to society,’ sentenced to 54 months in prison
- Jazz bench delivers huge game as Utah holds off Mavericks, 123-119
- U.S. Supreme Court to hear appeal on Louisiana abortion law