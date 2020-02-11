Tech Tuesday: Online dating safety tips

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

With Valentine’s Day coming up some are taking to dating apps to find someone to spend the holiday with. However, there are important things to keep in mind when it comes to dating safety.

Local tech expert Christopher Krause joined Good Morning Utah to give tips to help people be safe as they look for a significant other.

For more local tech tips visit Christopher’s website.

Latest stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss