Teach your kids preparedness during National Preparedness Month

Recent wildfires in Utah have served as a reminder of the importance of being prepared for a disaster. Kirsten Stuart from Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to talk about ways to help your kids learn how to be prepared as part of National Preparedness Month.
To learn more about preparedness programs you can visit the Utah Red Cross website.
